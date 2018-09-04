Open Mic Night set for October at Broadway Theater

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News from Downtown Rock Springs URA/Main Street Manager Chad Banks, on Wednesday, October 3, the Broadway Theater is introducing a new event, Open Mic Night. The series will be held the first Wednesday of each month with the exception of December. The Open Mic Nights are for songwriters, musicians, spoken word artists and all-around music enthusiasts in the area.

Held in Rock Springs’ community living room, the Broadway Theater, the series will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“Performers and audience members are highly encouraged to attend these events. It’s a casual evening and a great way to spend a Wednesday night,” said Broadway Theater manager Chad Banks. Those who would like to participate will sign up upon arrival. The Broadway Theater will provide two mics and two speakers (though, if you prefer more, you are welcome to bring it).

Banks added, “Come share, meet and support others who share in the passion for creating and expressing through songwriting and music at the Broadway!”

A limited cash bar is available on site, admission is free. More information can be found at BroadwayRS.com

Open Mic Nights will be hosted by local musician Chuck Dittman. Chuck will begin the evening with a song or two and serve as the evening’s emcee.