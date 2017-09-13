Opening of Old Chicago Restaurant Delayed

The opening of the Old Chicago restaurant in Rock Springs has been delayed by over a month.

The new opening date for the restaurant is October 30th, according to manager Dustin Warren.

Warren said construction delays combined with a need for corporate trainers to train the Rock Springs team pushed back the opening date which was previously announced as September 25th. Warren said the corporate trainers have been working with teams opening stores in other areas, and they have not been able to train those in Rock springs.

Once open, the restaurant will employ approximately 120 full-time and part-time workers. Positions are available for multiple job titles. Those interested can apply at jrgcareers.com.

The restaurant boasts a wide range of food options including pizzas, burgers, wings, pasta, and more.

The Rock Springs location will include the World Beer Tour and expects to have over 100 different types of beer available on rotation.

The restaurant will be at the location previously held by Winger’s at 1675 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs, adjacent to the Holiday Inn.