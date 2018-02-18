Apply Now Before It’s Too Late

To some I know this topic sounds a little early for to think about, however, the deadline for big game application is May 31.

Whether you are going to try for a limited-quota elk tag or an antelope tag, the time will come and go real quick.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a great addition to their website that allows hunters the opportunity to view hunt locations for each species, season dates, draw odds per area as well as public accessibility per area.

I have spent some time browsing the Hunt Planner and am very impressed with how easy it makes planning your 2018 hunt. You can view the hunt planner here.

Just a reminder, the price for several licenses will be going up next year so purchasing early could save you money.

Remember it is never too early to plan your next hunt.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”