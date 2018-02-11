Avalanche Safety Basics

Today, like yesterday, I would like to revisit an article I did a few months ago on avalanches. With the recent number of avalanches that have occured in the area, I felt it would be good to provide some information on avalanches.

Hazards

Avalanches travel an average of 120 miles per hour, swallowing anything in its path forcing you into rocks, trees or even forcing you off cliffs. A third of all avalanche deaths are the result of trauma.

Those who survive the trauma have to deal with being trapped under the snow. This is often enough to force the air from your lungs.

If you are able to make it past the trauma and find enough air, you may have a fighting chance to make it out alive. The average time of survival for someone who is trapped in the snow is roughly thirty minutes before suffocating.

Types

When it comes to avalanches, there are two different types: Loose and Slab.

Loose avalanches are caused when there is very little compaction in the snow and can occur in both wet and dry snow. These typically occur near the surface and gather snow and momentum along the way.

Slab avalanches are the most dangerous of the two. These typically occur in the backcountry. These are the result of many storms and strong winds depositing layers of snow that change over time causing some of the layers to be softer than others.

Contributing Factors

The four common factors that contribute to avalanches are terrain, weather, snowpack and humans.

Terrain: Avalanches are most common on slopes between 30 to 45 degrees. The south face is often more stable than the north face of a mountain in the winter time. Avoid convex slopes, cliff bands, boulders and trees where the snowpack breaks and the wind-loaded slopes.

Weather And Snowpack: Precipitation, wind and temperature all play a factor in avalanches. Snow is least stable after fresh snowfall or rain. Heavy snowfall of wet snow over lighter snow can cause the layers to be unstable. High winds tend to pick up the surface snow from one slope and push it to another slope causing instability. The changing temperatures that we often see in the winter can cause the top layer of snow to melt into the lower layers causing them to become unstable. It is very important to take the time and look at the layers of snowpack and test their stability.

Humans: One of the most common mistakes that people make when it comes to avalanche awareness occurs when people become too comfortable with an area. Conditions can change at any minute and experts advise that you still check the area for new ways in, new ways out, snow pack, and to remember that if it looks like it could go, it more than likely will.

Taking the time before hand to check the snow, and the area will ensure that your next trip into the backcountry will be a safe and enjoyable one.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”

All information is provided by REI’s expert advice page.