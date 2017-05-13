Campfire Safety Starts With You

With the warmer weather on the way, many will be loading their camping gear and heading to their favorite camping spots in this great state. For many, two of the best things about camping are hotdogs cooked over the fire, and s’mores. Well, at least these are two of my favorites. The only way to enjoy these two items is with the assistance of a campfire.

According to a study by National Geographic, there is an average of 100,000 wildfires each year in the United States, and four out of every five of them are started by humans.

With that being said, I would like to take a moment to briefly discuss four ways to stay safe when it comes to fires: location, preparation, lighting and management, and extinguishing.

When it comes to choosing the proper location, there are a few things that should be taken into consideration. First off, does the area you are camping in allow campfires. Secondly, avoid building the fire near dry brush, trees, and be at least fifteen feet from any structure(tent, camper, or vehicle).

Preparation is the second step in campfire safety. Once you have the proper location picked out, clear at least a 10-15 foot perimeter around the pit location. Dig the desired diameter pit in the center of your perimeter and at least a foot deep. Place rocks tightly around the rim of the pit.

When it comes to lighting your campfire, the easiest way is not always the best. A cup full of gasoline is never a good way to start a campfire. However, the use of dry brush, paper, or other form of tinder is best. Dryer lint is one of my favorites. It may take a little work, but it runs less of a risk for the fire getting out of the pit and burning more than you want it. When it comes to managing the fire, you should always have a shovel, and at least a bucket of water near the fire pit.

Lastly, when it comes to putting the fire out, a bucket of water is not always the only thing you need to do. If you have the means necessary, dump multiple buckets of water on the fire. If you see smoke or steam, the fire is not out. Continue to dump water or dirt on the fire until it is completely extinguished. NO SMOKE=NO FLAME.

Always remember to be safe, do your part to preserve the wilderness of this great state.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”.