You Can Never Drink Too Much Water

When it comes to spending time outdoors there is one thing you can never have too much of, WATER.

One of the worst feelings I have ever experienced came from spending time outdoors, not drinking enough water and becoming dehydrated. It is not a very good feeling.

Dehydration occurs when your body does not get as much water as it needs. Without enough water, your body can not function properly. There are three forms of dehydration. Mild, moderate, or severe dehydration depending on how much water your body is missing.

Some of the more common signs of dehydration include: thirst, dry or sticky mouth, not going to the bathroom as much, dry cool skin, headache, and muscle cramps.

Some signs for a more severe case of dehydration include such things as: very dry skin, dizzy feeling, rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, sleepiness, lack of energy and confusion or irritability.

It is recommended that we drink at least 10 to 13 cups of water daily to prevent dehydration. This is even more important while outdoors in the heat, or while exerting energy hunting, fishing or even just relaxing.

One of the things I like to do is to clean out an old milk jug and fill that with water. It beats hauling a bunch of little bottles.

No matter how you take your water, just remember that you can never have too much water.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”