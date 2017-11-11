Coyote Hunting Tips

When it comes to hunting coyotes, there are many different ways to pursue these elusive canines. I have decided to share with you a few of the tactics I use when coyote hunting.

I have provided some of the tips and tricks I have come to use that have proven successful. Just remember, each outing is different from your last, and what worked before may not work this time.

Take an elevated stand, and pay close attention to the cover behind you to ensure you are not skylined.

Keep movement to a minimum once you begin your calling sequence.

When using a decoy and/or electronic call, position them slightly to the opposite side of your gun hand. For example, if you are a right handed shooter position the call and decoy slightly to your left.

A classic rabbit in distress call or rodent in distress are call will work year round. In the spring, a fawn in distress call works wonders. However, do not overlook sounds like small birds, rodents and (my favorite) the coyote challenge call.

Limit each calling session to no more than 30 minutes per location. Coyotes are very curious and often lazy animals, so they will come running when they hear an easy meal.

Wear camouflage that blends well with your surroundings, and be sure to stay warm.

When hunting on private property, first get the landowner’s written permission and hunt where he has seen them regularly.

Remember to always stay safe while enjoying the wide open spaces of Wyoming.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”