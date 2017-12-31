Fill Out That Survey, It Only Takes A Few Moments

In today’s Wyo4News, “The Outdoorsman” I am going to do something a little different. I am going to share with you an article that was recently in a newsletter from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The article below details the importance of filling out the Annual Harvest report hunters receive after each hunting season. I feel it is important for all hunters to read and follow.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to know how your Wyoming hunt went this year. Many hunters should have received – or will soon receive – a survey via e-mail or via the Postal Service to gather harvest information and feedback on the 2017 hunting season. Hunters’ responses about their season are used future wildlife management decisions.

“This survey is the best way to gather large amounts of data from the public. The Hunter Harvest Surveys are used to estimate harvest, hunter success and hunter effort,” said Doug Brimeyer, Game and Fish deputy chief of the wildlife division. “Hunter feedback is important information and is a valuable tool for monitoring populations and setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations. We appreciate every response.”

Some hunters may receive a survey before their season ends; but, Game and Fish asks hunters to wait until their season is over before filling out the survey.

Gail Sheridan Game and Fish’s hunter survey coordinator said that even if hunters did not hunt or harvest their input is important to include in Game and Fish annual harvest reports. This information is still helpful for planning and population monitoring.

All license holders for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, black bear, mountain lion, fall wild turkey, spring wild turkey, furbearer, sandhill crane and light goose conservation order are included in the survey process. Because of the volume of antelope, deer and elk license holders, a random sampling of those licensed hunters are surveyed; not all license holders of those species will receive a request to complete a harvest survey. The surveys are conducted by Tetra Tech, the company that won the competitive bid to conduct the large surveys for antelope, deer and elk.

You can help Game and Fish complete hunter surveys efficiently by providing an e-mail address when you purchase a license.

“Sending hunter surveys through e-mail is more cost effective,” Sheridan said. “We contact approximately 100,000 big and trophy game license holders annually, so hunters who provide an e-mail address and complete their surveys online help us reduce costs, by about $2.50 per response.”

Hunters who have questions about the survey or difficulties with it can contact Gail Sheridan, harvest survey coordinator for assistance at (307) 777-4567. Sheridan is retiring this year and Game and Fish thanks her for all her work over the years to get this valuable data from hunters.