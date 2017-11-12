Four Benefits Of Hunting Coyotes

When it comes to coyotes, there are many benefits to hunting them. I have chosen four of the most beneficial reasons to hunt them.

The coyote is a very manageable species as long as ethical hunting practices are used.

Population Control

First of all, the best reason to hunt coyotes is simply to manage their fast growing populations. An average litter of pups ranges anywhere from five to nine pups at a time. Hunting is a very reliable way to manage their populations.

They Are Eating Game

Coyotes are on the list of predators and hunt many of the same game animals we do. From deer to rabbits and everything in between, everything we humans enjoy hunting, the coyote does as well.

When populations rise, game populations shrink. By hunting coyotes, hunters aren’t just pursuing coyotes; they’re taking out the competition.

They Aren’t Afraid To Approach Homes And Farms

Coyotes are a very clever creature and have the ability to adapt quickly to their surroundings. If food is scarce, they’ll raid farms and homes. Coyotes have even been known to eat from outdoor pet food bowls. In some cases, they have even been known to eat pets.

They Spread Disease

One of the better reasons to hunt coyotes is to stop the spread of disease. Coyotes are very susceptible to contagious diseases like distemper, rabies, trichinosis and parvo. Coyotes are also know carriers of parasites like mange, lice, fleas and worms.

These infections and parasites can be passed to domestic animals like dogs and from dogs to humans.

Remember to always stay safe while enjoying the wide open spaces of Wyoming.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”