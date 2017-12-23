Fun, Family Friendly Outdoor Winter Activities

With winter time in full swing, there are many different family-friendly outdoor activities that you can take part in, and enjoy here in Sweetwater County.

I have compiled a list of activities that require little to no money that you can enjoy with your family this winter.

Sledding: Zipping down a hill on a toboggan or innertube is a rush like no other.Blairtown Park has a very nice sledding hill. There are also various hills all around Rock Springs and Green River that provide hours of sledding fun.

Build a snowman: This is one that can be done either at home or at the school playground. This can be a very fun, family-friendly activity that allows you to spend time together outside.

Build a snow fort: Snow forts can be fun to build, and well let's be honest, your neighbors will be jealous.

Ice fishing: Ice fishing can be a very fun family-friendly activity that allows you to be together enjoying each others company.

Winter Photography: Grab the camera and head on out and try to find that great winter time picture.

There are many more activities that can be done during the winter time with your family. These are just a few that cost very little to nothing to participate in. Just remember, it doesn’t’ matter what you do, just remember to dress warm, stay safe and have fun.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”