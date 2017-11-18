How Thin Is Too Thin?

With the drop in temperatures, ice will soon form on the lakes and ice fishermen will drop their lines in the water. The following safety tips were provided by takemefishing.org.

Facts About Ice

Here are just a few facts about ice:

New ice is stronger than old ice

Ice formed over moving water is dangerous

Booming and cracking ice isn’t necessarily dangerous. It means the ice is expanding and contracting as the temperatures change

Movement of fish can bring warm water up from the bottom of the lake

White ice, or “Snow Ice” is only about half as strong as new clear ice

Recommended Thickness

The following thickness is recommended before heading out on the ice:

2 inches or less-STAY OFF!!!!

4 inches-Ice fishing or other activities done on foot

5 inches-Safe for Snowmobiles or ATVs to be on the ice

8 to 12 inches-Safe for a car or small pickup truck to be on the ice

12 to 15 inches-Safe for a medium sized pickup trucks to be on the ice

Traveling On Ice

When it comes to traveling on ice, the following tips will keep you safe:

Check with local sporting goods stores or local guides to determine thin ice areas

Test the thickness by using an ice chisel, ice auger or cordless drill

Refrain from driving on the ice whenever possible

Following these few tips will ensure your next trip on the ice is an enjoyable, safe, and successful one.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”