Wyoming Residents Have Until May 31st To Apply For Deer, Elk and Antelope Tags

With the end of May approaching fast, it is time to get off that couch, grab the computer, and fill out you application for hunting licenses for this coming hunting season.

Now like many, I am of the ones who has yet to apply for my tags. But that will change this week. Wyoming residents must apply for their elk, antelope, and deer licenses by the May 31st deadline. In addition, non-resident applications for antelope and deer are also due by May 31st. Online applications must be completed and submitted by midnight mountain time on the deadline date.

Head on over to the Wyoming Game and Fish website, do the research and apply before it is too late.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”