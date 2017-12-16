The last few weeks of the duck season can be some of the best time or the worst time for waterfowl hunters. Waterfowl numbers peak on migration and wintering areas, and hunting pressure often subsides as warmer weather hunters turn to less-demanding pursuits. Even in the mildest winters, powerful cold fronts inevitably arrive in December and January, bringing fresh flights of ducks that are eager to work into decoys.

Today, with the help of an article available on the Ducks Unlimited website, I will be discussing some late season waterfowl tips that, I have not only found successful, but the experts have as well. The full article can be found here.

Move to big rivers and lakes

Open water should be the first thing on any waterfowl hunter mind. When the shallow marshes and ponds freeze, waterfowl move to where open water can still be found on big rivers and lakes. During sustained cold snaps even the big water can freeze solid, this is when hunters have to be inventive and energetic to find the last few areas of open water on an otherwise frozen landscape. Any ducks remaining in the area will use these areas, often times in large numbers, and hunters who are able to locate these honey holes will enjoy some of the best shooting of the season.

Call very little

When it comes to calling late-season ducks, location and moderation are the keys to success. Finding where ducks want to go, setting up there, and calling only as much as you need to keep their attention is very important. Do not call when they’re flying toward you—they are already flying your way.

Towards the end of the season, many ducks will circle and circle, looking for the source of the calling. They can easily pick you out if you call when they can get a good look. Be patient and wait to call until they’re going away from you or until they’re looking into the sun.

Switch to a small, lifelike spread

When it comes to decoys and decoy placement, experts say there are three dynamics that come into play in the late season. Those being, one, ducks are in full plumage, two, they’re paired up for mating, and three, they’ve been called to and shot at so many times that they have become spooky. It is best to remember that what worked in the early season doesn’t always work in late season. It is best to place the newest, brightest colored decoys in your spread during this time of the year. And keep it simple. A small spread of five to seven decoys is best.

When it comes to late season waterfowl, there are many tips and tricks for hunters to follow. These are just a few that I have found to work and expert waterfowlers have as well.

Remember to always stay safe out in Wyoming vast, open spaces.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”