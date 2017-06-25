Leave The Babies Alone

The Wyoming Game and Fish recently released an article that I felt is really important for all to follow.

The Article entitled ” Look, Don’t Touch Newborn Wildlife This Spring” had a lot of very valuable tips for safely viewing baby wildlife during this time of the year.

One of the neatest experiences I’ve ever had came when I came across a mother antelope and her baby shortly after she gave birth. The mother became very protective immediately, and seeing me as a predator ran in an attempt to lure me away from her baby. Not wanting to cause any stress to the mother, I quickly took a picture on my phone and left.

However, many people have been know to take babies when they see the mom leave, or don’t see a mom at all because they fear the baby has been abandoned. This is not the case. When a baby is found alone it is either because the mom is trying to lure predators away from here baby, or she is out feeding and will return to her baby shortly.

Getting too close to newborn animal can be very dangerous. Mother animals will display very aggressive behavior if humans get to close to their babies. If you encounter aggressive wildlife with her young it is best to leave the area immediately.

The Game and Fish suggests that if you come across baby wildlife, just leave them alone. there are state and federal laws that forbid the possession of game and many nongame animals. There can be a possible penalty of up to a $1,000 fine if you are found in possession of wildlife.

It is always important to just leave all wildlife, not just babies alone. These babies grow up to allow all outdoorsmen to continue to do the sport we love. If we endanger the young, we will one day run out of wildlife.

Remember to always stay safe out there.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”