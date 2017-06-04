Life Jackets Are A Life Saver

I recently read an article about something that by law is required but that many ignore when it comes to spending time out on or near the water. I am talking about the life jacket.

Although the article was a few years old it got me thinking about how so many people refuse to wear them. The article, which was written in 2013 spoke about the shocking numbers of deaths and other serious injuries that were a result of not wearing a life jacket. To be exact, in 2013 there were an estimated 450 deaths occurred from not wearing life jackets.

Many people feel that they will never need a life jacket because they feel they are strong swimmers. But the thing that many over look is the slim chance that they may end up injured and unable to swim. the life jacket allows you you stay afloat until help arrives.

The life jacket can also help keep you warm while wading in the water.

The most important thing to remember is that you need to properly inspected and up to current standards. Also check that the life jacket fits properly.

Remember to always stay safe.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”