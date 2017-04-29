The Majestic Grey Wolf

Today’s topic is one that may ruffle a few feathers with some, but for many outdoorsman and those of the farming and ranching community, you may agree with me.

Recently the Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. upheld a ruling to turn the control of the wolves here in the State of Wyoming back to the State.

Now for many outdoorsman this is great news. Now we will be able to mark that off on our hunting bucket list. And for the farmers and ranchers of the state you will no longer have to worry about what to do when you spot a wolf near your livelihood.

Like many outdoorsman, the grey wolf is one of my bucket list animals I would like to have the opportunity to take. But I have different views of the wolf than completely eradicating them.

For one of my classes in school this past year, I had to write an essay on a topic that is considered controversial to the state, one that has multiple view points. Many of my classmates chose topics such as mining, oil and gas, and even medical topics. But I chose to write on the wolf.

During the research for this essay I had to interview people from all sides of the issue. I spoke with ranchers, wolf activists, the game and fish, and someone who was neutral on the topic from all parts of Wyoming. Many of those that I spoke to felt that the wolf was getting out of control. With all the people I spoke too, the one conclusion I was able to come to is that many in the state felt that the State should be the one to have the control.

Now as for my views on the wolf. I feel that the wolf should be under the control of the state. As I said before I feel that it should not be completely eradicated, but should be managed. I feel that the wolf populations in the state have gotten out of control and need to be maintained. These are gorgeous animals who do help out the ecosystem in many ways, but they need some sort of management due to the fact that they can cause quite a bit of damage.

The wolf is something that I have always wanted to hunt, and with this ruling going back in to the states control, I will be making the attempt this year to take a wolf. These are gorgeous animals, and contrary to the wife’s belief, it would be cool to have a full body wolf mount in the living room.

Remember to always stay safe in the vast wilderness in Wyoming.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”