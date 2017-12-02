The Outdoorsman On Avalanche Safety: Rescue Checklist

If you are in the back country and your group ends up triggering an avalanche, there are many steps that need to be taken to rescue those trapped as quickly as possible. In part three of my four part avalanche safety discussion, I will discuss the rescue checklist as provided by REI Expert Advice.

Determine who is missing: Quickly evaluate the members of your group and determine who is present and who is missing.

Call 911: If at all possible, call 911 immediately to have search and rescue dispatched to the scene.

Determine whether additional avalanches could occur: Additional avalanches could occur at any point in a bowl or any part of the mountain. It is important to stay out of the path if a new avalanche is triggered.

Turn transceivers to "receive" mode: Critical time can be lost if a transceiver is leading the search party away from the victims who are trapped.

Determine where the missing person or their gear was last seen: If any part of the victim is above the snow, begin digging immediately to clear their airway. If gear is only visible, search those areas with a transceiver. Do not move the gear.

If a potential hit is indicated on the Transceiver: Pinpoint the signal and use an avalanche probe to confirm the victim's exact location. Leave the probe in place and dig slightly down slope from the probe. Digging the hole wide will allow the victim to breathe easier and allowing for an easier rescue.

Get the victim to safety: Safely remove the victim from the snow. Be cautious to the fact that the victim may have sustained a neck, back or head injury. Immediately treat the victim for hypothermia. Click here to view an earlier article about Hypothermia.

Following these few tips will ensure that if your group in caught in an avalanche, you will be able to safely and quickly rescue those who are trapped. It is my hope that no-one needs to follow any of these steps while recreating in the back country of Wyoming.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”