Patience Is A Virtue

When it comes to hunting in Wyoming, there are many different ways to go about it.

There’s the road hunt, stand hunting, spot and stalk, or the “Let’s see how far away I can shoot antelope from” hunts to name a few.

The one I prefer out of them all however is the stand hunt. Now this doesn’t always mean hunting from a tree stand, I’ve spent many long hours leaning up against a tree. Had a few great naps as well.

Bird watching is always a great activity for this type of hunt because the birds will alert you of any activity in the area. Just don’t let boredom win.

Stand hunting allows you to sit in one location and watch a meadow, a canyon, or the side of a mountain. Now although not much action tends to happen all at once, this form of hunting I feel allows you to be in the right spot at the right time.

There is an old saying that some of the best hunting is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Now whether or not this is true, one thing is for sure. When the other hunters are headed back to camp, they are going to spook the game your direction allowing you that opportunity to place your tag on that monster buck you spotted earlier in the season.

Don’t be afraid to get back in there a little further than the others. Pack a lunch in your day pack, load up with water and get back into the woods further. Look for that area that most hunters would say “that’s to far for me to walk” and head in there.

Just remember to stay safe out there this hunting season.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”