Practice Practice Practice

With the end of May only a week away, I am sure that many of you have your applications already submitted for that special area you are hoping to hunt this year.

Well, now what?

If you are like me, you brag over and over how your rifle is always spot on, and then you get in the field and end up shooting over that prized 5×5 mule deer that was only 250 yards away, causing yourself to have to take time away from your hunt to site in your rifle in the field. Not a good deal.

One way to pass the time while you wait on your draw results is to load up your ammo box, grab the spotting scope, put your rifle in its case, grab a lunch, and oh yeah, don’t forget the ear protection. Then head just south of town to the rifle range.

With the nice shooting range provided by the county, we have a safe place to site in that trusty rifle, ensuring that when season does come, you can’t blame the rifle for you missing that buck you missed last year. Just remember, practice makes perfect.

Remember to be safe and practice proper gun handling etiquette.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”