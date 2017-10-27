Proper Blister Care

One of the worst things anyone who spends time in the outdoors, or works with their hands can experience is blisters.

These can be very painful and can cause much discomfort. My hope today is to help with tips on prevention and care.

What Causes Blisters

When it boils down to it, there are four things that are the cause to any blister. The main one being friction. Those are as follows:

Friction

Heat

Moisture

Pressure

Blisters are caused when there is enough friction in a focused area to damage the cells. The liquid that is built up inside the blister helps to protect and heal the damaged tissue.

How To Prevent A Blister

Three of the most common ways to prevent blisters include:

Proper Boot Fit And Break In

Having boots that fit properly and are broken in correctly will greatly reduce your risk of getting blisters.

Early Hot Spot Detection

Paying close attention to your feet and how they feel as you hike will also reduce your risk of getting a blister. The Use of Mole Skin, Body Powder and medical tape can help reduce the risk of blisters.

Socks

When it comes to socks there are many things you can do to prevent blister. First never wear cotton socks. Cotton retains moisture and makes you more susceptible to blisters.

Wear socks that fit properly.

Wear sock liners.

And the one I feel is most important, always packs extra socks. Having dry socks to change into can make a huge difference in how you feel and your mood.

Blister Care

When it comes to properly caring for a blister there are a couple quick and easy ways to treat them.

Moleskin

Moleskin is the easiest and most common treatment for blisters. Cutting a large enough hole in a piece of moleskin to fit around the blister will keep socks or your boots from coming in contact making it more uncomfortable for you to handle.

Pads And Gels

Both are designed to add a protective layer to prevent a blister from getting worse. Pads provide a cushion, gels soothe the area.

Draining

Draining a blister is never a good idea as it makes you more susceptible to infections. If draining is your only option however due to discomfort, following these steps will help prevent infection:

Sterilize the needle with heat or alcohol

Insert into base of blister

Properly dress the blister as if it were a wound

Following these simple steps will ensure that your next trip into the mountains or your garden will be an enjoyable, blister free experience.

Until next time, “I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”