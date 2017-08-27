Safely Hunting In Bear Country

Being an outdoorsman, there are many different factors that go along with the great outdoors of Wyoming. Whether it’s the constant wind, the unpredictable weather, of the wildlife, there are many factors one needs to consider when heading out for an adventure in the wide open spaces of Wyoming.

In today’s article, I would like to talk about being safe while hunting in bear country. Bears, although gorgeous animals, can be very dangerous. With many of us heading out this fall into the hills where these creatures live, there are a few safety tips I would like to leave you with.

Several items should be kept in a bear safe container –be it a trailer, metal box, bear can, or vehicle– while in bear country. Any and all human food, pet food, garbage, cooking pots and utensils, cooking oils, unopened canned beverages, cosmetics, insect repellents, lotions, and toothpaste should be stored in brar safe containers. Similar items not listed should also be kept in bear safe locations.

Be sure to make as much noise as possible, never travel alone, and always have some form of bear deterrent. Following these few little step will help you have an exciting trip outdoors, and stay safe at the same time.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”.