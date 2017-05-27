Stay Safe While Out On The Boat

With many heading out on the lake for the three day holiday weekend, I would like to take a moment and share some boating safety tips. Growing up so close to the Flaming Gorge, and having an uncle with a boat, I have spent quite some time out on the water.

Whether fishing, waterskiing, or just out having a good time on the water there are some safety items you should consider first before heading out on the water.

Be weather wise: Be sure to watch the weather report before heading out on the water. Now I understand that the weather in Wyoming can change in a heart beat, but a quick check of the weather report that morning will usually give you a good idea for how the weather will be.

Designate an assistant skipper: Having more than one person on the boat who is familiar with the controls and how to safely operate the boat is key in case on an emergency.

Learn to swim: Knowing how to swim is very important while on a boat. You never know when you may have to swim to shore, or just back to the boat.

Avoid alcohol: The probability of getting into a boating-related accident doubles when you are under the influence of alcohol.

Have proper floatation devices: Ensuring that you have the proper amount of flotation devices for the amount of people on board is key. Also make sure that the floatation devices are current and approved by the Coast Guard.

Following these few safety tips will keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday weekend.

“ I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”