Ten Must Haves In Your Day Pack

Growing up with a dad who is a scout master, you learn a very valuable lesson: always be prepared. No matter if it is a day fishing trip to the Flaming Gorge or a week long back country hunting trip in the Wind River Mountains, being prepared is a must.

When it comes to packing your day pack this hunting season, there are ten items that are highly recommended that you pack for your trip into the vast wilderness of Wyoming. The items which I have in my pack are not only suggested by the scouting program, but I have seen them suggested in outdoor magazines as well.

Extra Clothes: It is very important to pack at least an extra change of clothes. With the weather in Wyoming, you never know when a rain, or snow storm will roll through and trap you. Wet clothes are the worst when you’re in the outdoors.

First Aid Kit: The first aid kit does not have to be anything large. Something as simple as a few band-aids and some aspirin will suffice.

Sun Protection: Sun screen is very important. Preventing sunburns will save you quite a bit of pain later.

Flashlight: Having a flashlight in your pack is important. Who knows, that spot you’re fishing might be too good to leave before dark, and it is never fun walking back to camp or your truck in the pitch black.

Trail Food: Having some sort of food with you at all times is important. Keeping yourself from hunger while in the outdoors will keep your mind mentally aware of your surroundings.

Pocketknife: I prefer to carry my Leatherman with me. However, a simple pocket knife can go along ways when you are in need.

Matches and Firestarter: Matches are important for the simple fact that you may need to start a fire for warmth. Vaseline on a cotton ball makes a great lightweight fire starter. Who knows, that big lake trout you just caught may be tempting and you’ll want to have it for lunch.

Map & Compass: Knowing how to use a map and compass are two very useful skills. Your phone may not always get reception in the back country, and you can’t always rely on that GPS battery to last.

Rain Gear: Having something as simple as a rain poncho will suffice–just something to keep you dry during a rain storm.

Water: The last item is without a doubt the most important item to have in the pack. You can never have too much water. Dehydration is not very fun. Always pack plenty of water.

Although small, these 10 items will help you stay safe if you were to ever get lost or need to survive in the outdoors here in this great state we all love.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”