Watch Your Step This Summer

From elk and deer, rabbits to snakes there are many types of species that call Sweetwater County home. But one of the most dangerous species to call the area home is the Midget Faded Rattlesnake.

Although smaller than their cousin the Prairie Rattlesnake, the Midget Faded Rattlesnake is tied for the number one position when it comes to most deadly rattlesnakes in the United States.

The sandstone rock formations around the Flaming Gorge are the number one habitat for this rattlesnake.

Although rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive, a rattlesnake strike occurs when they feel threatened or are deliberately provoked, but if you leave them alone they will leave you alone. Most rattlesnake bites occur when they are handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing. The majority of snakebites occur on the hands, feet and ankles. Below are just a few safety tips to avoid being bit by a rattlesnake:  Wear appropriate over-the-ankle hiking boots, thick socks, and loose-fitting long pants. Never go barefoot or wear sandals when walking through wild areas.  When hiking, stick to well-used trails if all possible.  Avoid tall grass, weeds and heavy underbrush where snakes may hide during the day.  Look at your feet to watch where you step and do not put your foot in or near a crevice where you cannot see.  Do not step or put your hands where you cannot see, and avoid wandering around in the dark.  Be especially careful when climbing rocks or gathering firewood.  Check out stumps or logs before sitting down, and shake out sleeping bags before use. Remember to always keep an eye out, and watch your step when enjoying your time around the Flaming Gorge this summer. Always stay safe while enjoying this vast wilderness the state has. “I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”