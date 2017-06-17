The Weekend Fishing Report: June 17, 2017

Rainbow Trout– Great fishing. In the Canyon, fishing is good along the shore using bait or casting small jigs and spinners. Marabou jigs (Zig Jigs) in earth tone colors are a good otioin in shallow or deep water. IIf fishing from a boat, try casting jigs near creek inlets and shallow points. If fishing from shore, cast parallel to the shoreline, let the bait sink some, and slowly retrieve with occasional jigging strokes. When you catch one, there are likely more. Trolling can be productive near the surface (10-20 ft) using pop gear and a worm, spoons, or even small crankbaits. Pinch down barbs for quick release.