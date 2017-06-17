The Weekend Fishing Report: June 17, 2017

Flaming Gorge
Surface Temp: 60
- Kokanee Salmon– Fishing has been good with the warmer water. Use small squiddies in pink or orange tipped with a maggott.
- Rainbow Trout– Great fishing. In the Canyon, fishing is good along the shore using bait or casting small jigs and spinners. Marabou jigs (Zig Jigs) in earth tone colors are a good otioin in shallow or deep water. IIf fishing from a boat, try casting jigs near creek inlets and shallow points. If fishing from shore, cast parallel to the shoreline, let the bait sink some, and slowly retrieve with occasional jigging strokes. When you catch one, there are likely more. Trolling can be productive near the surface (10-20 ft) using pop gear and a worm, spoons, or even small crankbaits. Pinch down barbs for quick release.
- Lake Trout– Fair to Good fishing. There have been a number of large fish caught recently. With the water temps continuing to stay cooler fish are being found at many different depths. A number of larger fish have been eating rainbows in shallower waters. Fish may be easily located suspended above the bottom using a sonar or fish finder. Try dropping a white or glow-n the-dark tube jig or jigging spoon, tipped with sucker/chub meat. Gulp minnows also work well. Also try trolling crankbaits behind planer boards near the shoreline, early and late in the day.
- Smallmouth Bass- Fish have been on the nests in various areas. The reservoir is rising fast making those nests deeper each day. Look for fish in 10-20 feet of water on rocky points and shelves.
- Burbot- Fair Fishing. No recent report. The best activity will be found at night using glow-in-the-dark lures like Yamamoto grubs, Radical Glow tubes, Maniac Cutterbugs, and Northland Buckshot spoons. Tip the lure with sucker/chub meat, recharge glow frequently, and jug the presentation a couple inches from the bottom.
Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam
Flows: 8600 Steady, careful with the high water. Experienced rowers only!
- Hatches: few Midges, few Blue Winged Olives, cicads in good number on the lower A section. Cicada fishing is best on bright sunny days.
- Dry Flies– Spotty. Good in cicada spots on sunny days. There are very few risers outside of these spots.
- Nymph Fishing– Fish have started to key on scuds in the mornings. Scuds are an olive/gray color and in the 18-22 range. In the afternoon BWO nymphs (#20) and emergers have been effective. Note, that with the high water, heavier rigs are a necessity when fishing from a boat. Wade fishermen should look for suspended fish in back eddies.
Streamer Fishing has remained productive. White and Ginger have become go to colors. Fish slow and deep through big seams and back eddies.
