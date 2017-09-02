Weekly Fishing Report

With many hitting the lakes and rivers in Wyoming over the holiday weekend, I felt it would be good to share with you the fishing report for the Flaming Gorge.

Fishing on the Flaming Gorge is currently fair to good for most species.

Kokanee salmon: Fishing is fair. The reservoir has risen 10 feet this summer, and water temperatures have now climbed to 70°F. Kokanee have begun to school up. The early morning bite is most consistent, but some anglers have done well later in the day along the shade of the main channel. Most of the fish caught this week came from depths of 45 to 80 feet and at trolling speeds of 1.6 to 2.0 mph. Watch your fish finder and adjust your lure depth to where you’re marking fish. If you’re not marking fish, move to another spot. Spoons (#2–3 Needlefish and Vipers), squids (pink, orange and green), and dodgers (silver, pink and green) have been working best. Try dropping deeper and using larger dodgers/squids or spoons to reduce your catch of smaller kokanee, which are more abundant this year. Also, tip your lures with Gulp! maggots, mealworms or corn.

Rainbow trout: Fishing is fair, and you may also catch some cutthroat trout incidentally. Now that water temperatures are high, be sure to fish during the cooler part of the day, especially early in the morning. Fish are also in deeper, cooler water, so adjust accordingly. If you’re fishing from a boat, try casting jigs near creek inlets and shallow points, or trolling pop gear at depths of 20 to 30 feet along the shoreline. If you’re fishing from shore, cast parallel to the shoreline, let the bait sink some, and slowly retrieve with occasional jigging strokes. Marabou jigs in earth-tone colors are a good option in shallow or deep water. When you catch rainbow, there are likely more. Pinch down the barbs for a quick release.



Lake trout: Fishing is fair to good. Anglers are catching smaller lake trout (pups) while trolling for kokanee salmon or jigging in 50 to 80 feet of water near the main channel points and ridges. Use a fish finder to locate fish that may be suspended above the bottom. Troll spoons like Williams Wablers, Northland Forage Minnows, and #3 Needlefish to target aggressive pups. Vertically jig a white or glow-in-the-dark tube jig or jigging spoon (Northland Buckshot) and tip your lure with sucker/chub meat. Gulp! minnows and blade baits (Sebile Vibrato) can also work really well.



Smallmouth bass: Fishing is good. Top-water fishing can be very entertaining this time of year, especially early and late in the day. Try poppers like Rebel PopRs in silver or rainbow trout colors. Jigs mimicking crayfish (in earth-tone colors), their primary forage, are the best option. Try fishing depths greater than 20 feet for bigger fish.

Burbot: Fishing is slow, and there haven’t been many reports from anglers. Boaters should target burbot on rocky points and shorelines in 30 to 40 feet of water. You’ll find the best activity at night, using glow-in-the-dark lures like Yamamoto grubs, Radical Glow tubes, Maniac Cutterbugs and Northland Buckshot spoons. Tip the lure with sucker/chub meat, recharge the glow frequently and jig the presentation a couple of inches from the bottom.