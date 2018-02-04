Weekly Fishing Report: February 4, 2018

Surface Temp: High 30’s

Ice Conditions: Generally there has been ice from the confluence up. I have heard reports that there are 5-8″ at the confluence. Proceed with caution.

Good

Kokanee salmon: Fishing well. Anglers have been limiting out and having success around the Pipeline and Sheep Creek.

Rainbow trout: Fishing has been great. Trolling or jigging in canyons or near the shore have been productive. Jake’s lures in Gold with red spots have been a winner. Black Marabou jigs are effective for jiggings. Try any of your favorites and chances are they will work. We were finding bows in shallow water near points.



Lake trout: Fishing is Good. Fishing has been good now that the spawn has subsided and the bigger lakers our hungry. Most of the reservoir still has open water. Try traditional methods and lures.



Smallmouth bass: Bass fishing has slowed down considerably with cooler temps and shorter days. Expect patchy success, as smallmouth bass will concentrate along main channel habitat in preparation for winter and colder temps. Fish shallow for higher catch rates, but try fishing depths greater than 20 feet for bigger fish. Smallmouth bass will remain active until water temperatures drop consistently into the mid-50s. Jigs mimicking crayfish (earth tone colors), their primary forage, are the best option. Jerkbaits and crankbaits in copper, silver and rainbow trout colors may also entice fish. Expect patchy success, as smallmouth bass will concentrate along main channel habitat in preparation for winter. Smallmouth bass will remain active until water temperatures drop to the mid-50s.

Burbot: Fishing is good. Firehole, blacksmiths fork and Sage Creek has produced feast or famine fishing. If you can find them, you get’em, if you don’t, you don’t. Use glow in the dark jigs or spoons tipped with some sucker meat. Keep your jigs small or even dead stick it. For more info on catching burbot check out www.burbotbash.com.

Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam

Good

Flows: 2800

Hatches: Winter BWO’s, Midges

Dry Flies– There are pods of risers in back eddies and near the edge. Natural BWO’s are 22-24. Midges will vary in size. Try using large midge clusters with a trailing BWO or Midge Emerger. The fish are spooky and tough to catch at this point.

Nymph Fishing– The spawn has subsided, but eggs remain a good attractor. Fry patterns can be great attractors as well. Zebra midges, wd40’s and small gray soft hackles are great imitations behind an attractor. Fish should be located in the slow water.

Streamer Fishing has remained productive. Lighter colors such as ginger or natural have produced well, especially in low light. Look for fish in slow water in varying depths.