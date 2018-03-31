Weekly Fishing Report: March 31, 2018

Conditions change rapidly at the Gorge. As of March 20, the ice was thinning quickly. There is still some fishable ice around the confluence, with some new, thin ice near Buckboard — the boat launch is still iced in. Anglers report that the Wyoming boat ramps are also iced in. From Anvil south, you should find open water. Use extreme caution on any ice.



Lake trout: You’ll find fair to good fishing from a boat or uplake through the ice. Anglers are catching some small lake trout while trolling or jigging in 50 to 80 feet of water near the main channel points and ridges. You can locate fish above the bottom using a fish finder. Vertically jig a 1/4- to 3/8-ounce white or glow-n-the-dark tube jig or jigging spoon (Northland Buckshot), and tip your lure with sucker/chub meat. Troll spoons like Williams Wablers, Northland Forage Minnows and #3 Needlefish to target aggressive young lake trout. Gulp minnows and blade baits (Sebile Vibrato) can also work really well.

Kokanee salmon: Anglers are catching some kokanee while trolling at depths of 10 to 15 feet on dodgers and squids. Use planer boards to get the offering away from the boat.



Rainbow trout: Anglers report excellent fishing from the shoreline and from boats. A boat is essential to access most of the lower reservoir; however, there is shore fishing near the Dam Point Visitor Center and boat ramps. Fish are shallow and cruising the shoreline, especially in the backs of canyons. Marabou jigs are very effective in earth tones and 1/4-ounce weights.



Smallmouth bass: Fishing is slow, and bass will be only an occasional catch until spring. Earthtone-colored jigs that mimic crayfish — their primary forage — are the best option.

Burbot: Target burbot on rocky points and shorelines in 10 to 40 feet of water at night. Use glow-in-the-dark lures like Yamamoto grubs, Radical Glow tubes, Maniac Cutterbugs and Northland Buckshot spoons. Tip your lure with sucker/chub meat, recharge the glow frequently, and jig the presentation a couple of inches from the bottom. During recent tournaments, anglers had the most success on the ice while fishing further up the river arms, and from boats that were south of Buckboard Marina.