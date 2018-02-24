Winter Safety Kits For Your Vehicle or Snowmobile Trailers

With the recent storm to hit our part of the state, I felt it would be good to go band revisit an article I did a few months back on winter survival kits for the car/snowmobile trailer.
When it comes to winter travel and recreation, there is one thing that each vehicle/trailer should have. A winter survival kit. Below I have included a list of items that when placed in a tote and kept in the vehicle/trailer will help save your life or the lives of your family and friends in a winter emergency.
- A Tote
- A Shovel
- Window Ice Scraper, With Brush
- Flashlight With Extra Batteries
- Water
- Snack Food
- Energy Bars, Candy Bars
- Extra Hats, Socks, Gloves And Mittens
- First Aid Kit
- Pocket Knife
- Necessary Prescriptions
- Blankets Or Sleeping Bag
- Tow Chain Or Rope
- Booster Cables
- Extra Cell Phone Cable And Car Adapter
- Distress Flag (Hunter Orange)
When it comes to staying safe in the outdoors in the winter, having a Winter Survival Kit will ensure the safety of yourself and family.
Remember to always stay safe out there.
“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”
