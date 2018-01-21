Winter Safety Tips For Hunting Dogs

If your dog is anything like mine, hunting dog or not, they love to play in the snow and be outside in the winter. With the snow and cold temperatures upon us, I felt now would be as good a time as any to talk about winter safety for your dog.

While most dogs used for hunting are naturally well equipped with warm coats to protect them from the extremes of winter, that doesn’t mean that they’re completely resistant to the cold.

When it comes to hunting dogs, feet are what suffer the worst from the cold, snow and ice. Additionally, hunting dogs can be at risk for hypothermia, particularly in conditions that are cold, windy and wet.

Keep your dog safe in cold weather by following the tips below:

Keeping your dog warm before and after hunting is key. Kennel covers provide excellent protection from the elements when transporting your dog. In extreme conditions, however, experts advise giving your dog a ride in the cab of your truck.

Protect your dog’s feet. Neoprene dog boots help to protect your dog’s feet from the frosty temperatures and rough terrain.

Put your dog in a Neoprene Vest. Not only do they shield your dog from the cold they also protect your dog from field hazards like briars, thorns, and barbed wire.

Shield your dog from the wind. If your dog is wet, call it over to a wind block – whether it’s the blind or another type of buffer – to keep it out of the wind.

Take a break. If significant periods of time go by where both you and your dog are inactive, take a break. Toss a training toy for your dog; the tossing and retrieval will warm you both.

After hunting, dry off your dog. Towel off your hunting dog before setting out on your journey back home. This removes moisture from your dog, and additionally, the rubbing motion itself can be both stimulating and warming.