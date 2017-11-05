Winter Survival Kits: A Much Needed Winter Travel Item

When it comes to winter travel and recreation, there is one thing that each vehicle/trailer should have. A winter survival kit. Below I have included a list of items that when placed in a tote and kept in the vehicle/trailer will help save your life or the lives of your family and friends in a winter emergency.

A Tote

A Shovel

Window Ice Scraper, With Brush

Flashlight With Extra Batteries

Water

Snack Food

Energy Bars, Candy Bars

Extra Hats, Socks, Gloves And Mittens

First Aid Kit

Pocket Knife

Necessary Prescriptions

Blankets Or Sleeping Bag

Tow Chain Or Rope

Booster Cables

Extra Cell Phone Cable And Car Adapter

Distress Flag (Hunter Orange)

When it comes to staying safe in the outdoors in the winter, having a Winter Survival Kit will ensure the safety of yourself and family.

Remember to always stay safe out there.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”