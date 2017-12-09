At the beginning of the year I took part in a two month long outdoor survival course. Of the many things we talked about, one of the many topics that has stuck with me was the discussion of winter survival shelters.

There are two types of shelters that, over time have been proven to work very well and are very easy to make. Those are the Snow Cave, Tree Pit.

Snow Cave

The snow cave is one of the quickest survival shelters that you can build. The snow cave requires the fewest tools and can be built with very little energy loss. In three steps you can be protected from the extreme winter elements.

Scout a Location: With any shelter, location is crucial. When looking for a location for a snow cave it is important to find a fairly big snow drift. The ideal snow condition for a snow cave is snow that compacts easily.

Hollow out a Sleeping Area: Hollow out the snow drift, shape the inside of the structure like an upright bell. Yes a bell. The bell shape of the cave is very strong and will prevent the roof from sagging due to body heat.

Dig Up: When digging the snow cave it is important to work from the bottom up. This allows for you to make a sleeping platform that is higher than your entrance. This creates a heat trap.

Tree Pit

The tree pit works well in areas of deep snow and tall trees.

Scout a Location: Evergreen trees are an ideal location. Snow forms pockets around evergreens with low hanging branches.

Burrow: Using caution, dig down around the tree until you reach ground level. Cover the bottom of the pit with pine boughs for insulation.

Pack out the Walls: Compact the walls around the hole. This stabilizes the hole and keeps it from collapsing. Place a large pine bough above the hole to trap heat inside.

Although these are really simply structures to build, when done correctly in an emergency situation they can be the determining factor is whether you make it out alive or not.

Remember to always stay safe in the vast open country of Wyoming.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”