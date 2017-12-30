Year Round Outdoor Safety Tips

With the new year upon us, I felt it would be a good idea to take some time to share with you some outdoor safety tips that can be used year round. The U.S. Forest Service provides a number of different safety tips for year round, outdoor fun.

Travel in a group: When it comes to being outdoors, it is best to be with at least one more person. Being in the outdoors alone can lead to some serious problems if you were to become injured while in the wilderness. Having others in your group when one is injured allows someone to stay with the victim while another person goes for help. And let’s face it, time in the outdoors is better when others are around.

When it comes to being outdoors, it is best to be with at least one more person. Being in the outdoors alone can lead to some serious problems if you were to become injured while in the wilderness. Having others in your group when one is injured allows someone to stay with the victim while another person goes for help. And let’s face it, time in the outdoors is better when others are around. Wear appropriate clothing: Weather in Wyoming is constantly changing. When it comes to spending time outdoors, take the time to check the weather forecast beforehand and dress appropriately. Even if you have to throw an extra set of clothes in your pack, at least you have them.

Weather in Wyoming is constantly changing. When it comes to spending time outdoors, take the time to check the weather forecast beforehand and dress appropriately. Even if you have to throw an extra set of clothes in your pack, at least you have them. Check your equipment: Ensuring that your equipment is in good working order before heading out is vital to a safe and enjoyable time outdoors.

Ensuring that your equipment is in good working order before heading out is vital to a safe and enjoyable time outdoors. Learn basic first aid: Knowing how to treat and identify injuries and illness is crucial. Having a small first aid kit with you and knowing how to use it will add a level of security to all on the outing.

Knowing how to treat and identify injuries and illness is crucial. Having a small first aid kit with you and knowing how to use it will add a level of security to all on the outing. Arrive early: If camping, arriving early will not only allow you to have plenty of light to set up, but it will also help you get the lay of the land around you to ensure you are not in the path of any potential hazards.

If camping, arriving early will not only allow you to have plenty of light to set up, but it will also help you get the lay of the land around you to ensure you are not in the path of any potential hazards. Let others know: Letting someone know where you will be recreating and when to expect you home will give them a time period and location to begin looking if you do not make it home.

Drink plenty of water: Be sure to drink water regularly while recreating in the outdoors. Drinking plenty of water will keep you from getting dehydrated.

Be sure to drink water regularly while recreating in the outdoors. Drinking plenty of water will keep you from getting dehydrated. Keep a clean camp: Do not leave food, garbage, coolers, cooking equipment or utensils out in the open. This will keep bears and other wildlife from wanting to enter your camp.

These are just some of the many things to take into consideration when it comes to ensuring a safe and enjoyable time in the outdoors. To view a full list of outdoor safety tips, visit the U.S. Forest Service website by clicking here.