Overland Donates To Local Man With Lyme Disease

A Rock Springs man fighting Lyme Disease recently received a generous donation from students at Overland Elementary.

Joel Chambers, a 20-year-old Rock Springs resident, was awarded $1,715.96 for medical and travel expenses. All the funds raised were donated by staff and students at Overland Elementary and their families. The funds were raised during a school competition to see which class could raise the most to help Chambers, who is a former Overland Bobcat himself.

During an assembly at Overland Elementary, Chambers was given a check for $1714.55. Last minute coin donations brought the total to $1715.96.

The money will be used to help Chambers as he travels to Arizona seeking specialized treatment for Lyme Disease.

Chambers contracted Lyme Disease in 2014 when he was 16 years old. Prior to contracting the disease, Chambers was a talented student with a 4.0 GPA and perfect attendance in school. The disease has caused Chambers to have constant pain, headaches, joint pain, cloudy thinking, poor circulation, and fatigue coupled with insomnia and prevented his from completing high school. He still aspires to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology once he finds successful treatment.

Other treatment options have failed to properly treat Chambers’ symptoms, so he is seeking an innovative treatment option at Envita Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is expected to spend a minimum of two months in Arizona for the treatment.

Chambers’ sister, Felicia Chambers, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical and travel expenses. Donations are also accepted at 1st Bank in Rock Springs by depositing to the Joel Chambers Medical Fund.