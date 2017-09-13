Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee Makes Donation To Search And Rescue

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – September 13, 2017) Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, who serves on the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee, recently presented Sweetwater County Search and Rescue with a $500 donation on behalf of the Rodeo. S&R volunteers handled parking management for this year’s event and Thomas said the Committee wanted to express its appreciation.

Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer organization that has served Sweetwater County for 45 years. Since its formation in 1963, S&R, which works closely with the Sheriff’s Office, has rescued many hundreds of people who have found themselves in trouble in the remote areas of Sweetwater County.