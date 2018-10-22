Overtime Goal Gives Cowgirls Soccer Win

Laramie, WY – A goal in the 99th minute of the first overtime by sophomore Madison Barrick helped the Cowgirl soccer team (11-3-4 overall, 6-2-2 MW) to a 2-1 victory over the UNLV Rebels (10-6-3, 4-4-2 MW) on Sunday afternoon. The 11 wins ties for second most in school history and the six league wins is the most since the 2016 season.

Advertisement

Both teams got shots off early to begin the game. Senior Annika Clayton had her shot blocked while Caitlyn Kreutz shot was saved by goalie Cristina Salazar. Over the next twenty minutes, the Cowgirls were the aggressor and outshot the Rebels 3-1 with no results. At the 40 minute mark, Barrick played in the ball from right outside the box and connected to make it 1-0. It was the third goal of the season for Barrick. Freshman Adalyn Vergara had the assist.

The Cowgirls continued to push the pace out of the break and recorded six shots in the first 20 minutes but came up empty handed. UNLV finally had a chance in the 70th minute but a shot by Michaela Morris went wide. Senior Brittney Stark had another opportunity with 76:04 on the clock. Her shot would hit the post. Late in the game, a foul on the Cowgirls would give the Rebels a penalty kick. Kaila Brinkman would push it past goalie Hannah Lee to score the equalizer. Despite outshooting UNLV 7-2 in the period, UW would be forced in to overtime.

Advertisement

In the overtime, Wyoming had two early looks with back to back shots from Stark and Barrick, but goalkeeper Emberly Sevilla had two tremendous saves. Senior Annika Clayton also had a good look in the 97th minute which was also saved. It looked like it was headed to a second overtime. With 98:55 on the clock, a low cross on the ground from the left by senior Morgan McDougal reached Barrick and she would shoot it in from 12 yards out to give the Cowgirls a 2-1 overtime win.

The Cowgirls will close out the regular conference season on Friday against the Colorado State Rams.