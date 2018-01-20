Pair Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 20, 2018) Using an alias didn’t make things better for a California man already facing felony drug charges, thanks to a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, social media, and an alert state trooper.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said a patrol deputy and his K9 partner made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon east of Rock Springs and arrested the vehicle’s two occupants after the dog alerted to the presence of drugs and a little over three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages was recovered. The driver, Crystal Amber Nichols, 35, and 32-year-old Mustafa Khari Askia, both of Sacramento, were charged with felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Later in the day, the arresting deputy was contacted by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who had seen Askia’s booking photograph posted on social media and recognized him from an arrest in Sweetwater County several years ago, at which time Askia identified himself to troopers as “Sergio K. Hernandez.” It was determined that Askia – alias “Hernandez” – was wanted for parole violation in California, but had already been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The trooper put out an alert, and Askia/Hernandez was located and arrested in Nevada.

Lowell said the deputy continued his investigation and determined there was an active 2016 arrest warrant out for Askia/Hernandez (as Sergio K. Hernandez) from the Circuit Court in Green River for Failure to Appear/Pay, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and served him with the paperwork in that case at the Detention Center.

As of press time, both Nichols and Askia/Hernandez remain in custody.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has adopted a policy of not identifying deputies and their drug detection dogs involved in drug seizures due to incidences nationwide of law enforcement officers and their dogs being threatened in drug cases.