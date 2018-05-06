Pairings Announced For 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament In Green River

Green River High School will host the 4A West Boys and Girls Regional Soccer Tournaments this coming Thursday through Saturday. All six teams in the conference will be vying for spots in their respective 4A State Tournaments which will take place the following week in Casper.

With their first place finishes during the regular conference season, both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Wolves boys have earned opening round byes in the regional tournaments as well as automatic state tournament spots. Both are simply playing for state tournament seedings.

For the Rock Springs boys and Green River Lady Wolves, both must win their opening matches on Thursday in order to advance to the state tournament play. A Thursday loss would mean their season would come to an end.

Here are the 4A West Regional Thursday and Friday match-ups.

4A West Girls Thursday:

Evanston (#6) vs. Jackson (#3) – 1:00 p.m. Loser Out

Green River (#5) vs. Natrona (#4) – 5:00 p.m. Loser Out

4A West Boys Thursday:

Evanston (#6) vs. Rock Springs (#3) – 3:00 p.m. Loser Out

Jackson (#5) vs. Natrona (#4) – 7:00 p.m. Loser Out

4A West Girls Friday:

Evanston/Jackson winner vs. Kelly Walsh (#2) – 1:00 p.m.

Green River/Natrona winner vs. Rock Springs (#1) – 5:00 p.m.

4A West Boys Friday:

Evanston/Rock Springs winner vs. Kelly Walsh (#2) 3:00 p.m.

Jackson/Natrona winner vs. Green River (#1) 7:00 p.m.