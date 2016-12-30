Latest

Parts Of Wyoming Continue To See Strong Winds

December 30, 2016

Some parts of Wyoming saw extremely high winds Thursday and Thursday night. EZ_Cash

The strongest wind gust was in Park County with a gust reported at 99 mph.

See the wind peak reports from the National Weather Service below:

...Wind Reports Thursday and Thursday Night...

Location                     Speed     Time/Date   Elevation (ft.)      

...Fremont County...
7 SW Muddy Gap               63 MPH    1150 PM 12/29   7380                 
Jeffrey City                 58 MPH    0500 AM 12/30   6374                 
Red Canyon                   51 MPH    1135 PM 12/29   6768                 
Beaver Rim                   48 MPH    0746 PM 12/29   6784                 
10 N Dubois                  47 MPH    1057 PM 12/29   8085                 

...Hot Springs County...
Thermopolis                  57 MPH    0245 AM 12/30   4426                 

...Johnson County...
18 NW Buffalo                73 MPH    0247 AM 12/30   8604                 
7 SW Barnum                  62 MPH    0446 AM 12/30   6440                 

...Lincoln County...
Mt Coffin                    54 MPH    0300 AM 12/30   10870                

...Natrona County...
Casper Outer Drive           63 MPH    0526 AM 12/30   5463                 
16 S Hiland                  59 MPH    0910 PM 12/29   6380                 

...Park County...
5 WNW Clark                  99 MPH    0106 AM 12/30   4659                 
8 S Clark                    78 MPH    0215 AM 12/30   4710                 
Hoyt Peak                    74 MPH    0230 AM 12/30   9800                 
10 WNW Cody                  63 MPH    0540 AM 12/30   8401                 
Chief Joseph Hwy             62 MPH    1120 PM 12/29   8136                 
20 SW Cody                   50 MPH    0353 AM 12/30   5843                 
3 E Pahaska                  47 MPH    1257 PM 12/29   7500                 

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Parts Of Wyoming Continue To See Strong Winds"

Leave a Reply