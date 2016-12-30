Parts Of Wyoming Continue To See Strong Winds

Some parts of Wyoming saw extremely high winds Thursday and Thursday night.

The strongest wind gust was in Park County with a gust reported at 99 mph.

See the wind peak reports from the National Weather Service below:

...Wind Reports Thursday and Thursday Night... Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.) ...Fremont County... 7 SW Muddy Gap 63 MPH 1150 PM 12/29 7380 Jeffrey City 58 MPH 0500 AM 12/30 6374 Red Canyon 51 MPH 1135 PM 12/29 6768 Beaver Rim 48 MPH 0746 PM 12/29 6784 10 N Dubois 47 MPH 1057 PM 12/29 8085 ...Hot Springs County... Thermopolis 57 MPH 0245 AM 12/30 4426 ...Johnson County... 18 NW Buffalo 73 MPH 0247 AM 12/30 8604 7 SW Barnum 62 MPH 0446 AM 12/30 6440 ...Lincoln County... Mt Coffin 54 MPH 0300 AM 12/30 10870 ...Natrona County... Casper Outer Drive 63 MPH 0526 AM 12/30 5463 16 S Hiland 59 MPH 0910 PM 12/29 6380 ...Park County... 5 WNW Clark 99 MPH 0106 AM 12/30 4659 8 S Clark 78 MPH 0215 AM 12/30 4710 Hoyt Peak 74 MPH 0230 AM 12/30 9800 10 WNW Cody 63 MPH 0540 AM 12/30 8401 Chief Joseph Hwy 62 MPH 1120 PM 12/29 8136 20 SW Cody 50 MPH 0353 AM 12/30 5843 3 E Pahaska 47 MPH 1257 PM 12/29 7500 Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.