Patriotic Puzzle Prints Donated To Sweetwater County [PHOTOS]























Eight puzzle prints depicting “I Love America” were donated today to Sweetwater County for display in county buildings.

Roger Stamper donated the patriotic prints which he worked on and displayed during this year’s Sweetwater County Fair.

The prints will be on display in the County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings, including the Justice Center which is currently under construction.

The donation was approved the four Commissioners present during the regularly scheduled meeting today. Chairman Reid West was absent during the meeting.