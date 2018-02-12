Paul H. Bochmann (December 10, 1934 – February 11, 2018)

Paul H. Bochmann, 83, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1968 and former resident of Questar Camps.

He was born on December 10, 1934 in Englewood, Colorado, the son of Emil Bruno Bochmann and Emma Chadwick Bochmann.

Mr. Bochmann attended schools in Colorado and was a graduate of the Arvada High School with the class of 1952. He also attended Colorado State University for one year.

He married Floy June Powell in Arvada, Colorado on December 25, 1955.

Mr. Bochmann was employed by Questar Pipeline formerly Mountain Fuel Supply Company as a Regional Manager for 39 years. He retired in 1992.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC.

Mr. Bochmann was a member of White Mountain Lions Club and Elks BPO Lodge #624. He was on the Library Board and the Trustee for the First Congregational Church, UCC.

His interests included woodworking, fishing, crossword puzzles, gardening, pool, bowling, outdoor activities, spending time with his family and loving wife of 62 years.

Survivors include his wife Floy Bochmann, three daughters, Paula Rauzi of Frederick, Colorado, Gwen Tyler and husband Ted of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Phyllis Elgiar and husband Stephen of Vernal, Utah, one brother, David Bochmann and wife Donna of Golden, Colorado, six grandchildren, Brittany Andrews and husband Brian, Christina Buettner and husband Paul, Trista Cross and husband Gavin, Mary Harrison and husband Josh, Stephen Elgiar and wife Shalene and Tyler Elgiar, nine great-grandchildren, Ava Andrews, Aiden Andrews, Brenin Cross, Dempsey Cross, Carson Buettner, Avery Buettner, Dylan Harrison, Kyson Elgiar and Ryan Elgiar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Emma Bochmann and one sister Betty Lori.

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday February 15, 2018 at the First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of Paul H. Bochmann respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, First Congregation Church UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

