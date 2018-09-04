Paul Roberts Named Mountain West Men’s Cross Country Student-Athlete Of The Week

LARAMIE, Wyo. (September 4, 2018) – Wyoming harrier Paul Roberts has been named the Mountain West Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office. He is the first Cowboy cross country runner to earn a weekly MW award since Jonah Henry won as a junior on Sept. 20, 2016.

Advertisement

Last week, the junior from Lyons, Colo., won the men’s five-kilometer race at the UW-hosted Wyoming Invitational. He completed the distance in 15:08, five seconds faster than the second-place runner. Not only was it the first event of the season for the Cowboys, it was Roberts’ first race in the Brown and Gold, as he transferred to Wyoming from CSU-Pueblo for the 2018 season.

Among the notable racers Roberts finished ahead of are Colorado State’s Cole Rockhold and Air Force’s Mickey Davey, as the pair were both named All-Americans following the 2017 cross country season. Roberts helped the Cowboys to a second-place finish with 46 points in the team score. Wyoming placed ahead of a pair of nationally-ranked squads in No. 16 Air Force (54) and No. 7 Colorado (111).

Advertisement

The Cowboys are back in action on Friday, Sept. 28, at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Ind.