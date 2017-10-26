Peak Wind Gust Reports

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports from approximately 7 p.m. yesterday until approximately 7 a.m. today.
The peak wind gust from the Rock Springs area was 44 miles per hour at about 9:44 p.m. yesterday.
Below is a list of peak wind reports:
***** Peak Wind Reports ***** Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.) ...Wyoming... ...Big Horn County... Greybull Airport 55 MPH 0451 AM 10/26 3935 30 E Greybull 40 MPH 0458 AM 10/26 8898 Cowley Airport 40 MPH 0235 AM 10/26 4090 ...Fremont County... Riverton Airport 45 MPH 0437 AM 10/26 5525 Dubois Airport 40 MPH 0955 PM 10/25 7297 ...Hot Springs County... Boysen Peak 60 MPH 0615 AM 10/26 7300 ...Johnson County... 25 ESE Buffalo 64 MPH 0520 AM 10/26 4657 12 N Kaycee 62 MPH 0541 AM 10/26 5287 Buffalo Airport 59 MPH 0515 AM 10/26 4970 Kaycee 50 MPH 0316 AM 10/26 4681 5 ESE Story 48 MPH 0521 AM 10/26 4673 18 NW Buffalo 44 MPH 0447 AM 10/26 8604 7 NE Buffalo 41 MPH 0637 AM 10/26 4370 ...Natrona County... Natrona 42 MPH 0445 AM 10/26 5589 20 N Casper 40 MPH 0501 AM 10/26 5677 8 S Casper 38 MPH 0552 AM 10/26 7740 ...Park County... 8 N Meeteetse 60 MPH 0236 AM 10/26 5926 Powell Airport 52 MPH 0135 AM 10/26 5050 Chief Joseph Hwy 49 MPH 1110 PM 10/25 8136 2 N Frannie 48 MPH 0157 AM 10/26 4275 1 W Clark 48 MPH 1251 AM 10/26 4270 Crandall 45 MPH 0812 PM 10/25 6640 8 S Clark 41 MPH 0200 AM 10/26 4710 20 SW Cody 39 MPH 0242 AM 10/26 5843 Powell 38 MPH 0105 AM 10/26 4386 Cody Airport 38 MPH 0330 AM 10/26 5100 ...Sweetwater County... 15 SE Rock Springs 44 MPH 0944 PM 10/25 7550 ...Washakie County... Worland Airport 45 MPH 0243 AM 10/26 4245 10 SSE Worland 39 MPH 0417 AM 10/26 4520 1 NNE Worland 38 MPH 0435 AM 10/26 4065 Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
