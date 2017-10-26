Latest

Peak Wind Gust Reports

TOPICS:

October 26, 2017

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports from approximately 7 p.m. yesterday until approximately 7 a.m. today.

The peak wind gust from the Rock Springs area was 44 miles per hour at about 9:44 p.m. yesterday.

Below is a list of peak wind reports: 

***** Peak Wind Reports *****

Location                     Speed     Time/Date       Elevation (ft.)

...Wyoming...

...Big Horn County...
Greybull Airport             55 MPH    0451 AM 10/26   3935
30 E Greybull                40 MPH    0458 AM 10/26   8898
Cowley Airport               40 MPH    0235 AM 10/26   4090

...Fremont County...
Riverton Airport             45 MPH    0437 AM 10/26   5525
Dubois Airport               40 MPH    0955 PM 10/25   7297

...Hot Springs County...
Boysen Peak                  60 MPH    0615 AM 10/26   7300

...Johnson County...
25 ESE Buffalo               64 MPH    0520 AM 10/26   4657
12 N Kaycee                  62 MPH    0541 AM 10/26   5287
Buffalo Airport              59 MPH    0515 AM 10/26   4970
Kaycee                       50 MPH    0316 AM 10/26   4681
5 ESE Story                  48 MPH    0521 AM 10/26   4673
18 NW Buffalo                44 MPH    0447 AM 10/26   8604
7 NE Buffalo                 41 MPH    0637 AM 10/26   4370

...Natrona County...
Natrona                      42 MPH    0445 AM 10/26   5589
20 N Casper                  40 MPH    0501 AM 10/26   5677
8 S Casper                   38 MPH    0552 AM 10/26   7740

...Park County...
8 N Meeteetse                60 MPH    0236 AM 10/26   5926
Powell Airport               52 MPH    0135 AM 10/26   5050
Chief Joseph Hwy             49 MPH    1110 PM 10/25   8136
2 N Frannie                  48 MPH    0157 AM 10/26   4275
1 W Clark                    48 MPH    1251 AM 10/26   4270
Crandall                     45 MPH    0812 PM 10/25   6640
8 S Clark                    41 MPH    0200 AM 10/26   4710
20 SW Cody                   39 MPH    0242 AM 10/26   5843
Powell                       38 MPH    0105 AM 10/26   4386
Cody Airport                 38 MPH    0330 AM 10/26   5100

...Sweetwater County...
15 SE Rock Springs           44 MPH    0944 PM 10/25   7550

...Washakie County...
Worland Airport              45 MPH    0243 AM 10/26   4245
10 SSE Worland               39 MPH    0417 AM 10/26   4520
1 NNE Worland                38 MPH    0435 AM 10/26   4065

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers
for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
