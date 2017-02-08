Peak Wind Reports Through 9 P.M. Tuesday

The National Weather Service Riverton Office has released peak wind reports for Monday evening through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In Sweetwater County, gusts have been strong with the peak gust of 63 miles per hour at a location about 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs.

Below is the peak wind reports issued by the National Weather Service:

Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.)

…Wyoming…

…Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap 94 MPH 0450 PM 02/07 7380

Red Canyon 59 MPH 0805 PM 02/07 6768

Dubois Airport 58 MPH 0815 PM 02/07 7297

Beaver Rim 58 MPH 0631 PM 02/07 6784

3 S Togwotee Pass 52 MPH 0600 PM 02/07 10430

10 W Dubois 49 MPH 0854 PM 02/07 8432

10 W Fort Washakie 47 MPH 0801 PM 02/07 9235

…Hot Springs County…

Thermopolis 50 MPH 1105 PM 02/06 4426

…Johnson County…

25 ESE Buffalo 50 MPH 1125 PM 02/06 4657

…Lincoln County…

Mt Coffin 159 MPH 0600 PM 02/07 10870

Kemmerer Airport 60 MPH 0850 PM 02/07 7285

Thayne 54 MPH 0851 PM 02/07 5928

15 NE Cokeville 54 MPH 0800 PM 02/07 8470

Cokeville 51 MPH 0822 PM 02/07 6191

4 NE Thayne 47 MPH 0849 PM 02/07 6217

…Natrona County…

16 S Hiland 71 MPH 1110 PM 02/06 6380

Casper Outer Drive 57 MPH 0831 PM 02/06 5463

Natrona 47 MPH 1010 PM 02/06 5589

2 SE Hiland 45 MPH 1015 PM 02/06 6134

…Park County…

Hoyt Peak 70 MPH 1130 PM 02/06 9800

Chief Joseph Hwy 61 MPH 0915 PM 02/06 8136

14 S Sylvan Pass 53 MPH 0808 PM 02/07 8650

Crandall 52 MPH 0912 PM 02/06 6640

3 E Pahaska 51 MPH 0757 PM 02/07 7500

3 W Powell 47 MPH 0859 PM 02/07 4505

2 N Frannie 46 MPH 0853 PM 02/07 4275

…Sublette County…

Big Piney Airport 51 MPH 0650 PM 02/07 6974

7 NE Pinedale 50 MPH 0826 PM 02/07 8530

21 W Big Piney 48 MPH 0809 PM 02/07 8200

Pinedale Airport 46 MPH 0755 PM 02/07 7085

…Sweetwater County…

15 SE Rock Springs 63 MPH 0344 PM 02/07 7550

Rock Springs Airport 59 MPH 0353 PM 02/07 6760

5 E Rock Springs 59 MPH 0340 PM 02/07 6369

I 80 – Mile Marker 142 52 MPH 0410 PM 02/07 7162

1 NNE Green River 52 MPH 0317 PM 02/07 6315

23 W Wamsutter 51 MPH 0315 PM 02/07 6804

Mckinnon 50 MPH 0108 PM 02/07 7086

I 80 – Mile Marker 157 48 MPH 0425 PM 02/07 6965

I 80 – Mile Marker 124 46 MPH 0336 PM 02/07 6475

I 80 – Mile Marker 184 45 MPH 0231 PM 02/07 7112

20 ENE Opal 45 MPH 0241 PM 02/07 6556

8 E Rock Springs 45 MPH 0310 PM 02/07 6339

I 80 – Mile Marker 131 45 MPH 0335 PM 02/07 6636

7 WSW Rock Springs 45 MPH 0300 PM 02/07 6238

…Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort 75 MPH 0530 PM 02/07 10318

Jackson Hole Airport 61 MPH 0554 PM 02/07 6445

5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn 59 MPH 0730 PM 02/06 9840

7 E Moran Jct 49 MPH 0852 PM 02/07 7251

4 N Moose 47 MPH 0858 PM 02/06 6730