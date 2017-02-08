Latest

Peak Wind Reports Through 9 P.M. Tuesday

TOPICS:

February 8, 2017

The National Weather Service Riverton Office has released peak wind reports for Monday evening through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In Sweetwater County, gusts have been strong with the peak gust of 63 miles per hour at a location about 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs.

Below is the peak wind reports issued by the National Weather Service:

Location                     Speed     Time/Date       Elevation (ft.)

…Wyoming…

…Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap               94 MPH    0450 PM 02/07   7380

Red Canyon                   59 MPH    0805 PM 02/07   6768

Dubois Airport               58 MPH    0815 PM 02/07   7297

Beaver Rim                   58 MPH    0631 PM 02/07   6784

3 S Togwotee Pass            52 MPH    0600 PM 02/07   10430

10 W Dubois                  49 MPH    0854 PM 02/07   8432

10 W Fort Washakie           47 MPH    0801 PM 02/07   9235

…Hot Springs County…

Thermopolis                  50 MPH    1105 PM 02/06   4426

…Johnson County…

25 ESE Buffalo               50 MPH    1125 PM 02/06   4657

…Lincoln County…

Mt Coffin                    159 MPH   0600 PM 02/07   10870

Kemmerer Airport             60 MPH    0850 PM 02/07   7285

Thayne                       54 MPH    0851 PM 02/07   5928

15 NE Cokeville              54 MPH    0800 PM 02/07   8470

Cokeville                    51 MPH    0822 PM 02/07   6191

4 NE Thayne                  47 MPH    0849 PM 02/07   6217

…Natrona County…

16 S Hiland                  71 MPH    1110 PM 02/06   6380

Casper Outer Drive           57 MPH    0831 PM 02/06   5463

Natrona                      47 MPH    1010 PM 02/06   5589

2 SE Hiland                  45 MPH    1015 PM 02/06   6134

…Park County…

Hoyt Peak                    70 MPH    1130 PM 02/06   9800

Chief Joseph Hwy             61 MPH    0915 PM 02/06   8136

14 S Sylvan Pass             53 MPH    0808 PM 02/07   8650

Crandall                     52 MPH    0912 PM 02/06   6640

3 E Pahaska                  51 MPH    0757 PM 02/07   7500

3 W Powell                   47 MPH    0859 PM 02/07   4505

2 N Frannie                  46 MPH    0853 PM 02/07   4275

…Sublette County…

Big Piney Airport            51 MPH    0650 PM 02/07   6974

7 NE Pinedale                50 MPH    0826 PM 02/07   8530

21 W Big Piney               48 MPH    0809 PM 02/07   8200

Pinedale Airport             46 MPH    0755 PM 02/07   7085

…Sweetwater County…

15 SE Rock Springs           63 MPH    0344 PM 02/07   7550

Rock Springs Airport         59 MPH    0353 PM 02/07   6760

5 E Rock Springs             59 MPH    0340 PM 02/07   6369

I 80 – Mile Marker 142       52 MPH    0410 PM 02/07   7162

1 NNE Green River            52 MPH    0317 PM 02/07   6315

23 W Wamsutter               51 MPH    0315 PM 02/07   6804

Mckinnon                     50 MPH    0108 PM 02/07   7086

I 80 – Mile Marker 157       48 MPH    0425 PM 02/07   6965

I 80 – Mile Marker 124       46 MPH    0336 PM 02/07   6475

I 80 – Mile Marker 184       45 MPH    0231 PM 02/07   7112

20 ENE Opal                  45 MPH    0241 PM 02/07   6556

8 E Rock Springs             45 MPH    0310 PM 02/07   6339

I 80 – Mile Marker 131       45 MPH    0335 PM 02/07   6636

7 WSW Rock Springs           45 MPH    0300 PM 02/07   6238

…Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort      75 MPH    0530 PM 02/07   10318

Jackson Hole Airport         61 MPH    0554 PM 02/07   6445

5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn       59 MPH    0730 PM 02/06   9840

7 E Moran Jct                49 MPH    0852 PM 02/07   7251

4 N Moose                    47 MPH    0858 PM 02/06   6730

