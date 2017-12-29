Peak Wind Reports Released By National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports from approximately 6 p.m. Thursday until about 6:30 a.m. today.

The peak wind gust in Sweetwater County was 58 mph and occurred at a location about 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs at 2:44 a.m. today.

The highest wind gust recorded by the National Weather Service Riverton Office within this time frame was 82 mph at Mt. Coffin in Lincoln County. A location near Muddy Gap in Fremont County saw a gust of 81 mph.

Below is a list of peak wind reports:

…Preliminary Storm Information…

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.)

…Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap 81 MPH 0450 AM 12/29 7380

10 W Fort Washakie 68 MPH 0201 AM 12/29 9235

3 S Togwotee Pass 57 MPH 0100 AM 12/29 10430

8 W South Pass City 55 MPH 0350 AM 12/29 8120

10 N Dubois 54 MPH 0157 AM 12/29 8085

9 SW Lander 53 MPH 0500 AM 12/29 7085

2 W South Pass City 49 MPH 0446 AM 12/29 8185

Jeffrey City 45 MPH 0329 AM 12/29 6374

Beaver Rim 45 MPH 0331 PM 12/28 6784

South Pass 43 MPH 1055 PM 12/28 8556

Red Canyon 42 MPH 0425 PM 12/28 6768

Crowheart 40 MPH 1226 AM 12/29 6099

…Hot Springs County…

10 S Meeteetse 41 MPH 0142 AM 12/29 7127

…Johnson County…

7 SW Barnum 58 MPH 0346 AM 12/29 6440

18 NW Buffalo 57 MPH 0347 AM 12/29 8604

25 ESE Buffalo 45 MPH 0545 AM 12/29 4657

5 ESE Story 42 MPH 0521 AM 12/29 4673

…Lincoln County…

Mt Coffin 82 MPH 0400 AM 12/29 10870

…Natrona County…

Casper Outer Drive 65 MPH 0206 PM 12/28 5463

16 S Hiland 64 MPH 0210 AM 12/29 6380

3 WSW Mills 46 MPH 0257 AM 12/29 5197

Casper Airport 44 MPH 0432 AM 12/29 5320

…Park County…

Chief Joseph Hwy 73 MPH 0130 AM 12/29 8136

10 WNW Cody 69 MPH 0140 AM 12/29 8401

5 WNW Clark 68 MPH 1138 PM 12/28 4659

Hoyt Peak 68 MPH 0215 AM 12/29 9800

20 SW Cody 55 MPH 1250 AM 12/29 5843

2 WSW Cody 43 MPH 0203 AM 12/29 5167

3 E Pahaska 43 MPH 0157 AM 12/29 7500

2 N Frannie 42 MPH 0518 AM 12/29 4275

Buffalo Bill Reservoir 40 MPH 0915 PM 12/28 5357

…Sublette County…

21 W Big Piney 48 MPH 0509 AM 12/28 8200

…Sweetwater County…

15 SE Rock Springs 58 MPH 0244 AM 12/29 7550

Rock Springs Airport 52 MPH 1252 AM 12/29 6760

I 80 – Mile Marker 131 42 MPH 0545 AM 12/29 6636

…Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort 69 MPH 0445 AM 12/29 10318

2 WNW Teton Village 50 MPH 0330 AM 12/29 7913

5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn 45 MPH 0915 PM 12/28 9840

4 N Moose 44 MPH 0158 AM 12/29 6730

Jackson Hole Airport 40 MPH 0452 AM 12/29 6445