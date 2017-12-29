Latest

Peak Wind Reports Released By National Weather Service

December 29, 2017

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports from approximately 6 p.m. Thursday until about 6:30 a.m. today.

The peak wind gust in Sweetwater County was 58 mph and occurred at a location about 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs at 2:44 a.m. today.

The highest wind gust recorded by the National Weather Service Riverton Office within this time frame was 82 mph at Mt. Coffin in Lincoln County. A location near Muddy Gap in Fremont County saw a gust of 81 mph.

Below is a list of peak wind reports:

…Preliminary Storm Information…

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

Location                     Speed     Time/Date       Elevation (ft.)

…Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap               81 MPH    0450 AM 12/29   7380

10 W Fort Washakie           68 MPH    0201 AM 12/29   9235

3 S Togwotee Pass            57 MPH    0100 AM 12/29   10430

8 W South Pass City          55 MPH    0350 AM 12/29   8120

10 N Dubois                  54 MPH    0157 AM 12/29   8085

9 SW Lander                  53 MPH    0500 AM 12/29   7085

2 W South Pass City          49 MPH    0446 AM 12/29   8185

Jeffrey City                 45 MPH    0329 AM 12/29   6374

Beaver Rim                   45 MPH    0331 PM 12/28   6784

South Pass                   43 MPH    1055 PM 12/28   8556

Red Canyon                   42 MPH    0425 PM 12/28   6768

Crowheart                    40 MPH    1226 AM 12/29   6099

…Hot Springs County…

10 S Meeteetse               41 MPH    0142 AM 12/29   7127

 

…Johnson County…

7 SW Barnum                  58 MPH    0346 AM 12/29   6440

18 NW Buffalo                57 MPH    0347 AM 12/29   8604

25 ESE Buffalo               45 MPH    0545 AM 12/29   4657

5 ESE Story                  42 MPH    0521 AM 12/29   4673

 

…Lincoln County…

Mt Coffin                    82 MPH    0400 AM 12/29   10870

 

…Natrona County…

Casper Outer Drive           65 MPH    0206 PM 12/28   5463

16 S Hiland                  64 MPH    0210 AM 12/29   6380

3 WSW Mills                  46 MPH    0257 AM 12/29   5197

Casper Airport               44 MPH    0432 AM 12/29   5320

 

…Park County…

Chief Joseph Hwy             73 MPH    0130 AM 12/29   8136

10 WNW Cody                  69 MPH    0140 AM 12/29   8401

5 WNW Clark                  68 MPH    1138 PM 12/28   4659

Hoyt Peak                    68 MPH    0215 AM 12/29   9800

20 SW Cody                   55 MPH    1250 AM 12/29   5843

2 WSW Cody                   43 MPH    0203 AM 12/29   5167

3 E Pahaska                  43 MPH    0157 AM 12/29   7500

2 N Frannie                  42 MPH    0518 AM 12/29   4275

Buffalo Bill Reservoir       40 MPH    0915 PM 12/28   5357

 

…Sublette County…

21 W Big Piney               48 MPH    0509 AM 12/28   8200

 

…Sweetwater County…

15 SE Rock Springs           58 MPH    0244 AM 12/29   7550

Rock Springs Airport         52 MPH    1252 AM 12/29   6760

I 80 – Mile Marker 131       42 MPH    0545 AM 12/29   6636

 

…Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort      69 MPH    0445 AM 12/29   10318

2 WNW Teton Village          50 MPH    0330 AM 12/29   7913

5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn       45 MPH    0915 PM 12/28   9840

4 N Moose                    44 MPH    0158 AM 12/29   6730

Jackson Hole Airport         40 MPH    0452 AM 12/29   6445

