Peak Wind Reports Released By National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports from approximately 6 p.m. Thursday until about 6:30 a.m. today.
The peak wind gust in Sweetwater County was 58 mph and occurred at a location about 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs at 2:44 a.m. today.
The highest wind gust recorded by the National Weather Service Riverton Office within this time frame was 82 mph at Mt. Coffin in Lincoln County. A location near Muddy Gap in Fremont County saw a gust of 81 mph.
Below is a list of peak wind reports:
…Preliminary Storm Information…
Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.
Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.)
…Fremont County…
7 SW Muddy Gap 81 MPH 0450 AM 12/29 7380
10 W Fort Washakie 68 MPH 0201 AM 12/29 9235
3 S Togwotee Pass 57 MPH 0100 AM 12/29 10430
8 W South Pass City 55 MPH 0350 AM 12/29 8120
10 N Dubois 54 MPH 0157 AM 12/29 8085
9 SW Lander 53 MPH 0500 AM 12/29 7085
2 W South Pass City 49 MPH 0446 AM 12/29 8185
Jeffrey City 45 MPH 0329 AM 12/29 6374
Beaver Rim 45 MPH 0331 PM 12/28 6784
South Pass 43 MPH 1055 PM 12/28 8556
Red Canyon 42 MPH 0425 PM 12/28 6768
Crowheart 40 MPH 1226 AM 12/29 6099
…Hot Springs County…
10 S Meeteetse 41 MPH 0142 AM 12/29 7127
…Johnson County…
7 SW Barnum 58 MPH 0346 AM 12/29 6440
18 NW Buffalo 57 MPH 0347 AM 12/29 8604
25 ESE Buffalo 45 MPH 0545 AM 12/29 4657
5 ESE Story 42 MPH 0521 AM 12/29 4673
…Lincoln County…
Mt Coffin 82 MPH 0400 AM 12/29 10870
…Natrona County…
Casper Outer Drive 65 MPH 0206 PM 12/28 5463
16 S Hiland 64 MPH 0210 AM 12/29 6380
3 WSW Mills 46 MPH 0257 AM 12/29 5197
Casper Airport 44 MPH 0432 AM 12/29 5320
…Park County…
Chief Joseph Hwy 73 MPH 0130 AM 12/29 8136
10 WNW Cody 69 MPH 0140 AM 12/29 8401
5 WNW Clark 68 MPH 1138 PM 12/28 4659
Hoyt Peak 68 MPH 0215 AM 12/29 9800
20 SW Cody 55 MPH 1250 AM 12/29 5843
2 WSW Cody 43 MPH 0203 AM 12/29 5167
3 E Pahaska 43 MPH 0157 AM 12/29 7500
2 N Frannie 42 MPH 0518 AM 12/29 4275
Buffalo Bill Reservoir 40 MPH 0915 PM 12/28 5357
…Sublette County…
21 W Big Piney 48 MPH 0509 AM 12/28 8200
…Sweetwater County…
15 SE Rock Springs 58 MPH 0244 AM 12/29 7550
Rock Springs Airport 52 MPH 1252 AM 12/29 6760
I 80 – Mile Marker 131 42 MPH 0545 AM 12/29 6636
…Teton County…
Summit – Jackson Resort 69 MPH 0445 AM 12/29 10318
2 WNW Teton Village 50 MPH 0330 AM 12/29 7913
5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn 45 MPH 0915 PM 12/28 9840
4 N Moose 44 MPH 0158 AM 12/29 6730
Jackson Hole Airport 40 MPH 0452 AM 12/29 6445
