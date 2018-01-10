Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced For Lighting Fires in Western Wyoming

A Pennsylvania woman was recently sentenced to serve more than four years in prison for intentionally lighting fires in western Wyoming.

On January 2, Stephanie Joy Nicole Dodson, 45 of Everett, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to serve 53 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. Dodson was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on two felony counts of timber set afire. She was also ordered to pay $105,712.68 in restitution to the United States Forest Service and a $200.00 special assessment fee.

Dodson was originally charged with eight felony counts related to various fires which investigators believe she started between August 14, 2016, and August 29, 2016, in the Buffalo Valley Region, six of which she allegedly started on August 29.

Dodson pleaded guilty to starting two fires, one in Grand Teton National Park on August 22, 2016 known as the “Pacific Creek Road Fire,” and one on August 29, 2016 in Bridger Teton National Forest near Forest Road 30162, known as the “Flagstaff Fire.” Following her guilty plea, the other six felony counts were dismissed per a plea agreement.

The Flagstaff Fire was by far the most serious of the fires set due to the property threatened and resources used to extinguish the fire. The blaze drives the restitution amount which is over $100,000.