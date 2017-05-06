Peter John Radman (July 7, 1926 – May 3, 2017)

Peter John Radman, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Salt Lake Regional Hospital.

He was born on July 7, 1926 in Oakland, California, the son of Patrick and Elizabeth Slakich Radman.

He married Patricia DeWulf on April 30, 1950 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. .

Mr. Radman was employed with Questar for many years and retired as a Petroleum Engineer.

His interests included his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Radman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters DeAnn Jenkins and husband Steven of Rock Springs, Wyoming, ZoAnn Byrnes and husband Pat of Manhattan Beach, California and Joanie Paoli and husband Dave of Green River, Wyoming; one son David Radman of Hayden, Idaho one sister; Zora Derby of Carbondale, Colorado, grandchildren; Patti and Craig Robinson, Steve and Melissa Jenkins, Sara and Josh Wisniewski, Katy Paoli, Dan Paoli, Gaelen Byrnes and Pette and Jessica Radman, great grandchildren; Austin and Dez Robinson, Oliver and Ryder Wisniewski, Jace, Tayleigh and Corwin Paoli, Frankie Ann, Kaycee and Stevie Jenkins, nephew Andy and wife Doris Radman of Rock Springs, Wyoming, nephew Patrick Derby of Carbondale, Colorado, niece Pam Derby from Providence Forge, Virginia, one daughter in law Barbara Radman of Rock Springs, Wyoming,

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Pete Joseph “Joe” Radman, one brother Tony Radman, and one sister Angela Sherwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 10 2017, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming a Parish Rosary will be recited 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Vase Funeral Chapels 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Pete Radman respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, PO Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming 82240-1117.