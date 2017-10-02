“Peter and the Starcatcher” Performance at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department announces “Peter and the Starcatcher,” the origin story of a boy from a classic bedtime story filled with pirates, mermaids, and a little pixie dust. “Peter and the Starcatcher” runs October 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional public matinee on October 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Second star to the right and straight on ‘till morning, lives a boy everyone knows well. But before there was Peter Pan, before Tinkerbell, and before Captain Hook, there was just a boy. An orphan boy with no name, an apprentice starcatcher, and a race to finally find his place. This new bedtime story full of adventure, magic, music, laughter, and friendly competition, will change the way viewers see Peter Pan’s story, and will take the audience back to a time of first loves, and first dreams.

Tiffany Thompson, a first year musical theatre major from West Valley, Utah, says she believes the most important part of the show is the meaning behind it all. “The overall meaning of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ to me, is love things while they’re here, and appreciate the time you had with them. My favorite line from the show is ‘It’s supposed to hurt, that’s how you know it meant something.’ I hope the audience will come with an open and imaginative mind.”

Alma Lambson, a third year musical theatre and dance major from Evanston, Wyoming, hopes the audience enjoys the show as much as he has. “One of the most challenging parts of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ has been trying to find the joy and wonder that children have and trying to mimic that. The show has taught me though, that children come in all shapes and sizes, and people should preserve those memories and prolong their childhood for as long as they can.”

Associate Professor of Musical Theatre, Chris Will, is pleased to be co-directing “Peter and the Starcatcher”, with Eric Richard de Lora. Will states, “I don’t think I ever fully grew up, and that’s what Peter Pan’s stories are all about: not wanting to grow up, and never losing the full grasp of your imagination. We should always use our imagination, and that way, we can always be creating and discovering things.” Will wants everyone to see the little pieces of Peter Pan they have inside themselves. “Come discover with us how the story of Peter Pan all began.”

Associate Professor of Musical Theatre and Voice, Eric Richard de Lora is grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great group of students. De Lora says “This show in particular is very fun and collaborative, and we are using the skills that everyone in the cast has to piece it all together. The cast brought so much to auditions, and we have just been able to build and grow on that.”

Children under five will not be permitted to the evening performances; however, they are welcome to the public matinee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, students and seniors. For questions and tickets please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit wwcc.wy.edu/tix.