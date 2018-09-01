Phil Vassar To Play Boys & Girls Club Benefit This Friday Night

Country music artist and song writer Phil Vassar will be this year’s performer at the 7th Annual Benefit Concert for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. The concert will take place this Friday, at the Sweetwater Event Complex Main Tent.

Tickets for the concert are $35.00 general admission with a few VIP Tables still available. Tickets can be purchased at both the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club, 736 Massachusetts, Rock Springs.

Vassar has had multiple hits as both a songwriter and artist. He has 10 Number 1 songs, 15 Top 10s, and 26 Top 40s to his credit. Some of his hits include “Just Another Day in Paradise” and “Carlene” in which he recorded as well as writing “My Next Thirty Years” for Tim McGraw, “Right on the Money” for Alan Jackson, along with “I’m All Right” and “Bye Bye” for Jodee Messina.

Vassar’s latest album is called “American Soul”. He also recently launched “Songs from the Cellar”, a wine-infused musical conversation, airing across the US and Europe.