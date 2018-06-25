Photo Skills Workshop: Waterfalls & Wide Angles

Join Yellowstone’s park photographer, Jim Peaco, to enhance your photography skills on waterfalls and wide angles taking place on June 26th from 9:30–10:30 am. Jim has nearly 30 years of experience capturing the wonder that is Yellowstone.

Park in the Artist Point parking area and meet at the benches located on the way to the waterfall viewing area. From there, the group will travel to both viewing areas. Bring your camera and proper hiking gear, water, and questions on waterfalls and wide angle lenses. Accessible. 60 minutes.

